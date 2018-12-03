Samsung launches smart displays for hospitality industry

New Dehli

Now fly your drones legally; here’s all you need to know Farmers from across India gather in Delhi to knock on Modi govt’s door Samsung Galaxy Watch: A complete package Smart And Pocket-Friendly With an aim to help the hospitality industry redefine user interactions by proving personalised and connected experience, Samsung has launched a range of smart TVs. Running on company’s proprietary Tizen operating system, these TVs will have Samsung LYNKReach that powers innovative applications and personalised interface. Priced between Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000, Samsung claims that these televisions have specific and customised use in hotels, hospitals and educational sector as well. Although smart TVs in consumer segment are manufactured in the country, the hospitality TVs will be imported into the country. And at the moment, Samsung does not have any plans to manufacture these in India. To be available in 43inch, 49inch, 55inch and 65inch sizes, the hospitality TVs are exclusively designed to match all sort of needs in terms of space and usability.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp