Samsung launches new TVs as FIFA World Cup nears

Dubai

Samsung is aiming to strengthen its lead in the TV market ahead of the Fifa World Cup with a new line-up offering Quantum Dot technology. Quantum Dots, also called QLED, are a new film added to an LED screen to produce deeper, brightness and richer colours.

Purchases of TVs are expected to increase during the World Cup, which takes place between June 14 and July 15 in Russia. Four Arab countries — Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Saudi Arabia — are taking part this year.

“With Fifa World Cup coinciding with Ramadan this year, we believe that this will drive sales as the trend is towards larger screen panels,” Jerric Wong, head of audio-video division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, told media after the launch.

Jeff Yang, an analyst at TrendForce, told Gulf News that branded TV shipments globally are expected to increase three per cent year on year to 217 million units in 2018, the lowest growth rate since 2014.

The Korean company launched three series of TVs with screens ranging from 55-inched to 75-inches on Sunday. They are priced between Dh6,499 to Dh26,999.

While Samsung is focusing on QLED, LG is still using organic light-emitting diode (OLED). “LG has also invested much time and capital on OLED technology. So far, it is still difficult for QLED TV to catch up OLED TV in terms of market acceptance, so Samsung has lost considerable share in the high-end segment of TV market,” he said.

Julian Lee, an analyst at TrendForce, told Gulf News that OLED features self-emission and does not require backlight structure, so OLED TV can be thinner. They also can also offer better colour saturation and contrast. But, she said the lifespan of organic material is shorter and “burn-in” issues remain for OLED TV. Burn-in is when part of a screen carries a ghostly imprint of a previous image.

Wong said that Samsung is not producing OLED TVs due to burn-in issues, which are caused by exposure to bright images, which ultimately affects the lifespan of the product.—Agencies