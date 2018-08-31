Samsung launches Galaxy Note 9

Staff Reporter

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. launched the latest addition to its premium Note series with Galaxy Note9. The Note series has been recognized for including the company’s latest ground breaking innovations, and Galaxy Note9 builds on this legacy with a premium smart phone that delivers the ultimate in performance; a new S Pen with connectivity for the first time ever; and Samsung’s most intelligent camera yet. This long-awaited Galaxy Note9 redefines what you can do with a phone and inspires the users who ‘demand more’. The device shares much of its design with last year’s 6.1-inch Note 8 but features an enhanced Bluetooth stylus, as well as an advanced camera that takes crisper & sharper photos than the S9 released earlier this year. A 4,000mAh ‘all day battery’ has been added – the largest ever on a flagship Galaxy phone – alongside a 6.4-inch edge-to-edge display. The camera uses AI to take better photos, and will warn users if it detects a blur in a photo allowing user to quickly retake pictures. The Note 9 features Dual Aperture technology, which Samsung introduced earlier this year on its Galaxy S9 range. This technology is capable of adjusting the camera lens to light in the same way as the human eye. However, it would seem the highlight upgrade this year is the S Pen, which will let users remotely control the phone’s camera to take the perfect selfie.

