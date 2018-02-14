Samsung launches ‘Galaxy J7 Max’

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Samsung has now launched its latest smart-device – the Galaxy J7 Max in Pakistan. This device offers a 4 GB RAM, a larger 5.7 inch Full HD display that gives clearer, more lifelike images. It is also enriched with the revolutionary ‘Facial Recognition’ feature to ensure complete security of your personal data. The ‘Smart Glow’ feature in the new Galaxy J7 Max comprises of a tiny strip of LED light, encircling the rear camera, which lights up in a variety of colors. This light notifies the user, every time a priority-call is received or a specific notification is missed. With so many other fascinating features, Samsung inspires its consumers to: ‘Get ready to Live your Max’ with the Galaxy J7 Max. This durable smartphone boasts a powerful 13 MegaPixel primary camera on the rear and a 13 MP front Shooter camera to capture much brighter and clearer pictures and selfies, even in low light. The latest camera features allow you to instantly capture the most cherished moments in your life and digitally enhance these images and videos. The sleek new Samsung Galaxy J7 Max allows smoother Multi-tasking and UI transitions, with a powerful processor – 1.69GHz Octa Core MediaTek, Helio P-20, enriched with a 32 GB (ROM) Internal storage that can be expanded upto 256 GB via MicroSD card.