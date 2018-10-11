Samsung launches Galaxy A9

ISLAMABAD : Samsung Electronics announced Thursday the all new Galaxy A9, a smartphone built for those who love to explore, capture the moment and share it as they see it.

The pioneering Galaxy A9 debuts the world’s first rear quad camera and is packed with features designed to help consumers live each day to the fullest.

The Galaxy A9 is tailored for those who know what they want, and go after it. Whether it’s capturing a dare-devil selfie or that perfect panorama, the Galaxy A9 is the ultimate companion for capturing and sharing everyday adventures, no matter where life takes you.

“As a global leader in smartphone innovation, we understand the demand for meaningful innovation in a fast-paced world driven by visual communication,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics.

