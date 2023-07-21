Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has imposed several taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxes vary based on different factors including value, and type of mobile phone.

Samsung Galaxy phones latest PTA Tax

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256GB) PTA tax on Passport Rs163353 PTA tax on ID Card Rs194390

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512GB) PTA tax on Passport Rs173230 PTA tax on ID Card Rs206145