Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has imposed several taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxes vary based on different factors including value, and type of mobile phone.
Samsung Galaxy phones latest PTA Tax
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
|(256GB)
|PTA tax on Passport
|Rs163353
|PTA tax on ID Card
|Rs194390
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
|(512GB)
|PTA tax on Passport
|Rs173230
|PTA tax on ID Card
|Rs206145
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
|(1TB)
|PTA tax on Passport
|Rs182856
|PTA tax on ID Card
|Rs217598