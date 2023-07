Pakistani government has imposed several taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxes vary based on different factors including value, and type of mobile phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in Pakistan

As of July 2023, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available at price of Rs314,999

PTA Taxes on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

On Passport – Rs140724

On ID Card – Rs167461