Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ launched in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The global leader in technology and electronics – Samsung has launched its most advanced mobile series, the Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9+ that feature a fascinating camera that has taken a step further and introduced super slow-mo, as one of the most striking features to accentuate its focus on a better camera and unparalleled video performance. A huge ceremony was held in Lahore. The President of Samsung Pakistan Y.J. Kim was the chief-guest.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ smart phones are reimagining the way people communicate, share and experience the world. Made for an age in which consumers increasingly communicate and express themselves more with images, videos and emojis, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ drive innovation with Samsung’s advanced camera. Redesigned with a new Dual Aperture lens that powers an innovative low light camera, Super Slow-mo video capabilities and personalized AR Emoji, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ ensure users do not miss a moment and make their everyday epic.

“The way we use our smartphones has changed as communication and self-expression has evolved,” said Y J Kim, President Samsung EC Pakistan. “With the Galaxy S9 and S9+, we have reimagined the smartphone camera. Not only do the Galaxy S9 and S9+ enable consumers to shoot great photos and videos anywhere, they are smartphones designed to help them connect to others and express themselves in a way that’s unique and personal to them.”