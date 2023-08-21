The imposition of heavy taxation on smartphones, especially on high-end devices, made devices costlier in Pakistan.

Federal authorities have slapped several taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxes vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

Samsung Galaxy S22 was first launched at a price of Rs232999, and the revised taxes on expensive phones bring 20 percent customs duty tax levied by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Pakistan 2023

As of August 2023, Samsung Galaxy S22 is available at Price of Rs289,999.

PTA Taxes on Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S22 (8+128)

On Passport 83464 On CNIC 99322

Samsung Galaxy S22 (8+256)

On Passport 83464 On CNIC 99322

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (8+128)

On Passport 66712 On CNIC 79387

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (8+256)