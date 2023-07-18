Pakistani government has slapped several taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxes vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

Samsung Galaxy S22 was first launched at a price of Rs232999, and the revised taxes on expensive phones bring 20 percent customs duty tax levied by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

PTA Taxes on Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S22 (8+128)

On Passport 83464 On CNIC 99322

Samsung Galaxy S22 (8+256)

On Passport 83464 On CNIC 99322

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (8+128)

On Passport 66712 On CNIC 79387

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (8+256)