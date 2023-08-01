Pakistani government has imposed various taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and taxation varies based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.
The heavy taxation soared prices of mobile phones, following are PTA taxes on Samsung S21 series in Pakistan.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Tax With Passport
|Device Model
|Tax)
|Samsung Galaxy S21
|Rs67,337
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
|Rs79,089
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
|Rs96,967
Samsung Galaxy S21 Tax With ID Card
|Device Model
|Tax
|Samsung Galaxy S21
|Rs80,131
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
|Rs94,116
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
|Rs115,390