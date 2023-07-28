Sales of Android devices have continued to increase despite the soaring prices amid the ongoing crisis.

Leading android player Samsung also witness an upward trajectory in sales, while prices of smartphones moved up amid soaring demand.

Samsung remains the most popular device and the demand for the phones increases as the company’s phones are known for their robust hardware and latest features. Prices of the older generation including S21 and other series are above the range of salaried class people.

The price saw a huge bump as the government imposed various taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and taxation varies based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Tax With Passport

Device Model Tax) Samsung Galaxy S21 Rs67,337 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Rs79,089 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Rs96,967

Samsung Galaxy S21 Tax With ID Card