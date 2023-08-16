Federal authorities have imposed various taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and taxation varies based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.
The heavy taxation jacked up prices of mobile phones, following are PTA taxes on Samsung A23 in Pakistan.
Samsung Galaxy S10 PTA Tax
Samsung Galaxy S10
|Passport
|Rs52,960
|ID Card
|Rs63,020
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
|Passport
|Rs53,450
|ID Card
|Rs63,615
Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128 GB)
|Passport
|Rs73,710
|ID Card
|Rs87,700
Samsung Galaxy S10+ (512 GB)
|Passport
|Rs73,710
|ID Card
|Rs87,700
Samsung Galaxy S10e
|Passport
|Rs30,450
|ID Card
|Rs36,250