Demand for Android phones witness huge jump in recent years, and prices of the smartphone also spiked amid the rising demand.

In the Android market, Samsung phones remains the most popular devices and the demand for the phone continues to increase, courtesy of its robust hardware and latest features, however, prices of these phones continue to increase, and even older generation models including Note 20, and Note 21 are above the range of salaried class people.

The price saw huge bump as the government imposed various taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and taxation varies based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Price in Pakistan

Currently, Samsung Galaxy Note 21 is available at the price of Rs183,999.

PTA Taxes on Samsung Galaxy Note 21