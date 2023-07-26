Samsung still remains the most popular smartphone in Pakistan and the demand for the phone continues to surge. With soaring demand, Samsung phone prices are flying off the shelves, and even older generation models including Note 20, and Note 21 are quite expensive.

Pakistani government has slapped several taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxes vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

Samsung Galaxy S22 was first launched at a price of Rs232999, and the revised taxes on expensive phones bring 20 percent customs duty tax levied by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price in Pakistan

Currently, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available at price of Rs179,999

PTA Taxes on Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Model Samsung Galaxy Note 20 On Passport PKR 66211 On ID Card PKR 78791

Model Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra On Passport PKR 65212 On ID Card PKR 77602