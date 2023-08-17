Pakistani has imposed massive taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and the duties vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

The heavy taxation jacked up prices of mobile phones, the following are PTA taxes on Samsung M52 5G in Pakistan.

Galaxy M52 5G latest PTA Tax in Pakistan 2023

Samsung Galaxy A14 PTA Clearance Tax Charges On Passport Rs30,200 On CNIC Rs35,950

Note: To get latest information about PTA taxes and regulations, please visit official site of PTA or contact customer service