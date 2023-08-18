Federal authorities have introduced several taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxes vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan 2023

Samsung Galaxy A53 was first launched at a price below 100,000 and the revised taxes on expensive phones bring customs duty, and other taxes levied by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

As of August 2023, the price of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is Rs133,900.

Galaxy A53 latest PTA Tax in Pakistan 2023

Samsung Galaxy A53 PTA Clearance Tax Charges On Passport Rs33,800 On CNIC Rs40,250

Note: To get latest information about PTA taxes and regulations, please visit the official site of PTA or contact customer service