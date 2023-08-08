The federal government imposed various taxes on smartphones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and taxation varies based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

The heavy taxation soared prices of mobile phones, the following are PTA taxes on Samsung A34 in Pakistan.

Samsung Galaxy A34 PTA Tax 2023

On Passport Rs32,150 On CNIC Rs47,900

Note: To get latest information about PTA taxes and regulations, please visit official site of PTA or contact customer service