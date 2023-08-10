Pakistani authorities have imposed various taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and taxation varies based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

The heavy taxation soared the prices of mobile phones, the following are PTA taxes on Samsung A33 in Pakistan.

Samsung Galaxy A33 PTA Tax 2023

On Passport Rs25,150 On CNIC Rs29,500

Samsung Galaxy A33 Price in Pakistan

As of August 2023, Samsung Galaxy A33 stands at Rs61,999.

Note: To get latest information about PTA taxes and regulations, please visit official site of PTA or contact customer service