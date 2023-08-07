Pakistani authorities have imposed various taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and taxation varies based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

The heavy taxation soared prices of mobile phones, following are PTA taxes on Samsung A23 in Pakistan.

Samsung Galaxy A24 PTA Tax 2023

On Passport Rs25,100 On CNIC Rs39,800

Note: To get latest information about PTA taxes and regulations, please visit official site of PTA or contact customer service