Federal authorities have imposed various taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and taxation varies based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.
The heavy taxation jacked up prices of mobile phones, following are PTA taxes on Samsung A23 in Pakistan.
Samsung Galaxy A14 PTA Tax 2023
|Samsung Galaxy A14 PTA Clearance Tax
|Charges
|On Passport
|Rs9,780
|On CNIC
|Rs11,780
Note: To get latest information about PTA taxes and regulations, please visit official site of PTA or contact customer service