Samsung creates another smart-school in Lahore

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Samsung Electronics, the global technology leader has collaborated with SOS Childrens’ Villages, for the construction of Smart-classes in 9 major cities, to uplift the standard of education in under privilege communities. The Samsung Smart class at SOS Hermann Gmeiner School has been established in the SOS Village at Ferozepur road, Lahore.

SOS Childrens’ Villages have been selected to manage these smart-classes at strategic locations, due to their high credibility and performance in providing superior quality education, accommodation and a healthy environment to nurture the inherent talents among the deprived segments, especially the orphans.

Samsung has so far developed smart classes at; SOS villages of G.T. road Rawalpindi, Sector H-11 Islamabad, Malir Halt Karachi, GattWala Faisalabad, Industrial Estate Multan, Khambaranwala Sialkot, Faisalabad road Sargodha, Dhodial Mansehra and Ferozepur road Lahore.

Samsung Pakistan has invested millions of Rupees for establishment of smart classes and upgrading of these school premises.

The upgraded institutions are then operated by the SOS Village with qualified teachers, in accordance with high academic standards, to achieve the defined objectives, while ensuring complete transparency. Hence, free education is being provided to thousands of deserving and under privilege students.

The Managing Director of Samsung Pakistan, Mr. Y.J. Kim stated that; “Being a socially-responsible enterprise – Samsung pursues a generous human-development programe.

This smart-class initiative is designed to foster modern education in under-developed regions, by supporting the endeavors of prolific organizations like the SOS Villages. Samsung is making this vital social effort to accelerate social, educational and economic progress in the country”.