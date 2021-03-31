Samsung announces to deliver Galaxy devices to customers through drone

Samsung Electronics has launched a new delivery service to facilitate its customers purchasing the latest range of Galaxy devices (including the S21 Ultra, the Galaxy Buds Pro, the Galaxy Tab S7, the Galaxy Watch 3, and Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy A Series) via Samsung.com/ie.

Under the new services, the products will be delivered through drones to Irish customers. The tech giant made new partnership with Manna Drone Delivery last week for the project.

The new service, which is a first for Samsung globally, will facilitate an end-to-end contactless experience for Samsung customers from their initial online order through the company’s Irish eStore, right through to fulfillment. The service will first be made available to customers based in Oranmore with Samsung and Manna keen to expand this service nationwide in the future, read the official statement.

Manna uses custom-developed aerospace grade drones to deliver products directly to customer’s homes.

Their drones fly at an altitude of 50-80 meters and a speed of over 60kph – enabling delivery to homes in Oranmore within 3 minutes.

Commenting on the news, Eamonn Grant, Head of Online for Samsung Ireland said, “At Samsung we are always looking for ways to bring meaningful innovation to our customers so we’re really excited to be the first technology company in Ireland to make our products available to our customers via drone delivery. To be able to deliver our products to our customers within three minutes of leaving the dispatch center is a brilliant example of innovation in motion. Superior customer experience is at the heart of what we do and with this new service we are embracing what we believe will be the future of retail. In the current environment, there is no better time to provide a contactless alternative to ‘click and collect’ and we are really thrilled to be partnering Manna to achieve this.”

The drone delivery option will be available to Oranmore-based customers who purchase a Galaxy device via Samsung.com/ie from today.

