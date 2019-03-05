Samjhota Express resumes service

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Samjhota Express train service between Pakistan and India resumed operations on Monday as he security situation between the South Asian neighbours has improved after weeks of heightened tensions. The train carrying 195 passengers left for Attari via Wagah Border. The Samjhuta Express is normally run between the two neighboring countries on Monday and Thursday.

On February 28, the train operation was suspended, leaving Indian passengers stuck in Lahore railway station for four days.

