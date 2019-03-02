Samjhota Express resumes operations tomorrow

Staff Reporter

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday announced that the Samjhota Express train service between Pakistan and India will resume operations on Monday, March 4. Addressing the media here, Rashid said that the service will resume on Monday and continue as per schedule.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had announced the suspension of Samjhota Express operations in light of the prevailing tensions with India. The train service runs twice a week (Monday and Thursday) from Lahore to Attari via the Wagah railway station.

The railways minister also appreciated his department’s performance over the past week. “When [Pakistan’s] airspace was shut down, the railways department took on 25 per cent more load to make up for the deficits.”

