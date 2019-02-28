Samjhauta Express suspended

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Samjhauta Express train service from Pakistan to India has been suspended till next order in a wake of escalating tensions between the both countries.

The passengers who came from India are facing problems in traveling back. They have also advised Indian government to handle the situation with peace talks.

The train connecting Lahore in Pakistan and Atari and Delhi in India was scheduled to depart on February 28 at 8 am but it was cancelled.

The suspension came day after Pakistan Air Force (PAF) destroyed two Indian fighter jets in a response to Indian Line of Control (LoC) violation.

Moreover, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said that Samjhauta Express train service will be resumed from Monday. The minister said that Indian television anchors are fighting the war instead of the army.

