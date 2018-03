Staff Reporter

A prominent businessman and industrialist, Samir Mir Shaikh, has been appointed the Justice of Peace for the District East region in Karachi. The Sindh Home Department issued the notification of the appointment after the approval of the provincial chief minister. Shaikh would perform his duties as prescribed under sections 22A and 22B of Criminal Procedure Code, including monitoring, supervising, aiding the police in curbing lawlessness and crimes in localities of District East.