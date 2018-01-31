Samir Mir appointed Chairman FPCCI body on Science, Tech

Karachi

President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Ghazanfar Bilour has appointed Samir Mir Shaikh as Chairman standing committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology throughout the country, for his third tenure.

Samir Mir Shaikh is well known in the diplomatic circle and as well as business industry-people. Samir Mir Shaikh is a prominent industrialist and philanthropist, also appointed as Head of Academics United Nations Pakistan, and serving as Justice of Peace Karachi, appointed by the Chief Minister Sindh.

He has received numerous awards for his services towards the education industry, and is on the board of various well-known educational institutions throughout the province of Sindh. Samir Mir Shaikh has made tremendous strides towards bettering the educational landscape during his last tenures.—PR