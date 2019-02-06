Samir Chairman FPCCI’s body on ES & T

Staff Reporter

Karachi

President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Engineer Daroo Khan has appointed Samir Mir Shaikh as Chairman standing committee on Education, Science and Technology throughout the country, for his third tenure.

Samir Mir Shaikh is well known in the political and diplomatic circle and as well as business industry-people. Samir Mir Shaikh is a prominent industrialist and philanthropist, serving as a senior leader at Pakistan Peoples Party, also appointed as Head of Academics United Nations Pakistan, and serving as Justice of Peace Karachi.

