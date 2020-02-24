Samina Waqar says good-bye with great honour to professional career

Staff Reporter

Director General, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Mrs. Samina Waqar, a Grade-21 officer of Information Group retired from service with a meritorious record on superannuation yesterday (Monday).

She took charge of her office in Radio Pakistan in October last year at a time when the PBC was facing a severe financial crunch and variety of administrative and policy issues. She, by virtue of her great administrative and creative abilities faced all the issues head on and worked hard along with her team to come out with viable solutions.

Mrs. Samina Waqar, handled all the key issues with highly professional approach and strictly implemented the rules and regulations to ensure discipline in all the vital sections of the organization.

The Director General before retirement has got approved twenty million rupees for clearing the backlog of medical dues of PBC stations across the country purely on merit basis. Talking to Radio Pakistan employees during her farewell visit to different sections of PBC Headquarters Samina Waqar called upon the PBC professionals to come out with, out of box solutions to the problems facing the organization and generate revenue from different sources to improve the financial position of Radio Pakistan. She also directed them to focus on public service oriented programmes to reach out different age groups of Radio listeners. She also directed news professionals to enhance their professional excellence being representatives of state media and work hard to meet the emerging challenges at national, regional and international level.