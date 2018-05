City Reporter

The funeral prayer of Bilquees Begum, mother of president Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women Wing Punjab Samina Khalid Ghurki was offered at Jamia Masjid Model Town, here on Wednesday. PPP Punjab General Secretary Ch Manzoor, president PPP Lahore chapter Haji Aziz ur Rehman Chan and number of party workers, relatives, social and political personalities attended the prayers.