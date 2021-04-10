Samina Ahmed shooting for Hollywood serial

Samina Ahmed is currently filming a “Hollywood serial” in Thailand, according to her husband Manzar Sehbai.

“She is in Thailand, shooting for a Hollywood serial,” Sehbai replied to an Instagram user who inquired about Samina’s whereabouts.

Though Sehbai did not announce what project Samina Ahmed is working on, it is widely assumed that she would appear in Disney+’s Ms Marvel. According to reports, the series is currently being filmed in Bangkok, with Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar also present.

Farhan Akhtar is believed to be in Bangkok shooting Ms Marvel – the Disney+ series about Marvel’s first titular Muslim character. That’s amazing! We already know newcomer Inam Vellani plays the lead role while Pakistan’s Nimra Bucha (Churails) is also part of the cast. — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) April 8, 2021

Iman Vellani will portray Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel in Marvel Studios’ forthcoming original series Ms Marvel. Nimra Bucha, who starred in Churails, is also in the cast and is anticipated to play a lead role in the film.

According to a press release, “The Marvel Studios original series centres on fan-favourite Kamala Khan — a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, avid gamer, and voracious fan-fic scribe, Kamala has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel.”

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Dirty John, Outlander), and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (The Walking Dead, Dirty John, Outlander) will direct the series’ episodes.

Later this year, the series will premiere on Disney+.

