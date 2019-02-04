Sami to lead Islamabad United

Rawalpindi

Renowned fast bowler Muhammad Sami will be leading Islamabad United in the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting February 14.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamabad United, Shoaib Naveed while addressing a press conference here on Monday said that Muhammad Sami would be captain of Islamabad United.

He said, the performance of Muhammad Sami remained excellent during previous three editions of PSL.

All out efforts would be made to bring PSL matches in the stadiums of twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad and the cricket lovers would welcome the national and international players here, he added. Mohammad Sami on the occasion said that Islamabad United would make best efforts to defend the title.

To a question, he said, the provincial governments of Sindh and Punjab had finalized all arrangements to ensure foolproof security for the players and spectators.

He expressed the hope the more matches of PSL would be played in the country in near future.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings’ success graph is rising in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) but they had a dismal first year in 2016 when they won only two games and finished fourth in the points table, but after that they have finished third and second in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

If that trend is anything to go by,the Kings will be favorites to top the points table in the fourth HBL PSL in which they will play their first game against Multan Sultans on February 15 in Dubai,according to analysis carried out here on Monday. Last year, the Kings were hampered due to injuries to their two key players,captain Imad Wasim and all-rounder Shahid Afridi.Lahore rain curtailed their eliminator against Peshawar Zalmi to a 16-over-a-side affair, which also didn’t help their cause as they were knocked out before the final.

Although they will miss the services of Afridi this season as the all-rounder has joined Multan Sultans, the return of Imad and his form are a welcome sign for them. Schedule of matches:

15 February:v/s Multan Sultans (d), Sharjah 16 February:v/s Lahore Qalandars (n), Dubai 21 February:v/s Peshawar Zalmi (n), Sharjah 23 February:v/s Islamabad United (n), Sharjah 24 February:v/s Quetta Gladiators (n), Sharjah 27 February:v/s Islamabad United (n), Dubai 28 February:v/s Lahore Qalandars (n), Dubai 4 March:v/s Multan Sultan (n), Abu Dhabi 7 March:v/s Peshawar Zalmi (n), Karachi 10 March:v/s Quetta Gladiators (d), Karachi.—APP

