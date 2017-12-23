Sameer Mir Shaikh joins PPP

Prominent personality of Karachi and Industrialist Sameer Mir Shaikh Thursday announced joining of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). According to a statement issued here, the PPP Karachi has welcomed his joining of the party. Sameer Mir Shaikh is the son of Mir Mohammed Shaikh.

PPP leaders Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Manzoor

Hussain Wassan, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Rabbani, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Senator Murtaza Wahab, Saeed Ghani, Humaira Alvani, Dr. Sikandar Shoro, Ali Nawaz Shah and others were also present on the occasion.—APP

