Same old story

Prior to past few weeks, the picture our area projected has begun to change dramatically. The road that gave the view of “road-under-construction” until recently and we feared that just like road to success it would also forever remain “under construction” has now been smoothened. The pun is totally intended.

The gutters that chocked on religiously and prompted the question in our mind “whether the area belongs to us or mosquitoes?” have abruptly given-up their conventional practice. Thereby, leaving residents chocked with surprise. Same stands true for other large and small irregularities which were brought under check briskly by authorities during the last few weeks.

This is laudable and worth every syllable of praise. But why does it take four and half years to return to public? Why do our electables wake up from their years long slumber just when elections knock at their door? This, sadly, is the story of every constituency here. MNAs and MPAs visit their constituency when election is approaching. Knowing general election 2018 is barely a few months away, the hibernation period of our politicians is about to expire.

The season of materializing their promises has officially started. For coming rest of the months until elections are held, roads will be constructed. In case if roads are already in sound shape they will be demolished first by design and then repaired just to catch the public glare. Suchlike facilities will be brought at public’s doorstep. Finally election will be fought and months after elections’ results roads will start showing same old cracks, gutters will gradually overflow and people will take to the street to voice against the shortage of water but by then it will be too late for them to learn that they were bullied yet again by choice.

VASDEV

Mithi, Tharparkar

