Samar Bilour, five other K-P MPAs take oath

PESHAWAR : Six new Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) MPAs took oath today (Tuesday).

Samar Bilour, the widow of slain Awami National Party (ANP) leader Haroon Bilour, who emerged victorious in the PK-78 by-polls was among those who took oath.

Haroon was killed in a Peshawar attack while campaigning in the same constituency before the July general elections. Polling was postponed in the wake of his assassination.

Aghaz Ikramullah Gandapur, son of former K-P minister Ikramullah Gandapur, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak’s son Ibrahim Khattak and brother Liaquat Khattak also took oath. Aqibullah, a former member of the National Assembly and brother of NA speaker Asad Qaiser is also among the new MPAs.

Another two newly-elected MPAs could not reach the assembly to take oath.

