Saman appears as first-ever cricket match referee

Saman Zulfiqar has emerged as Pakistan’s first-ever female cricket match referee as she started performing her duties for National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship.

Saman is on Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) development panel. She appeared as referee in the fourth match of the tournament between PCB Blasters and Dynamites.

“I’m happy that I’m going to perform my duty as first female match referee,” said Saman while talking to a reporter. She sought more experience in her field and urged the girls to join this field as PCB provided a good platform.

Saman who belonged to Allahabad, a town in Kasur district of Punjab decided to become cricket match referee long time ago. She is mother of a daughter and lives with her family in Kasur district.—APP