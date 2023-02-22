Good news for Lahore Qalandars keeps rolling as their star picks Sam Billings and Jordan Cox are set to arrive in Pakistan soon.

Qalandars currently sit second in the Pakistan Super League season 8 table after their bounce-back win over Quetta Gladiators in Karachi.

The defending champions recently got a huge boost as Rashid Khan joined the team from international duty to make an instant impact and they will be bolstered further by the additions of Billings and Cox as they look to mount a serious charge for the latter stages of the competition.

Lahore Qalandars selected both Sam Billings and Jordan Cox in the supplementary draft of PSL 8.

Billings, a wicket-keeper batter, should slide right into the Qalandars’ playing XI when he lands in the country on 25th February in place of Shai Hope who will depart to represent West Indies on the international circuit.

Cox, meanwhile, will reach Pakistan tomorrow (23rd February) after representing the England Lions against Sri Lanka A in an ODI series which concluded yesterday.

Billings has recently become a mainstay in franchise cricket around the world, applying his trade in Australia’s Big Bash League, England’s The Hundred, the Bangladesh Premier League, UAE’s ILT20 and India’s IPL.

Qalandars will play their next game on February 26th against Peshawar Zalmi.