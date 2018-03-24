Salute to great Pakistani nation, Pakistan Zindabad: Air Chief

Islamabad

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force led the formations of PAF fly-past aircraft on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan Day Parade on Friday.

Keeping the tradition of his predecessors, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan flew over the venue in an F-16 Block 52 aircraft performing a magnificent vertical roll over the parade square. While crossing the dais, the Air Chief using the radio communication from the aircraft saluted the resilience of Pakistani nation in his words ‘Presenting my salute to the great Pakistani nation, Pakistan Zindabad’.

Following the Air Chief, a four-ship box formation of F-16 aircraft, under the command of Air Vice Marshal Amir Masood, Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command, flew past the venue. Immediately behind F-16s, was the formation of JF-17 Thunder aircraft led by Wing Commander Asad Khan. Next to enter the arena was the formation of Mirage led by Wing Commander Yasir Minhas, followed by formations of F-7PG and F-7P aircraft under the command of Wing Commander Ahmed Bilal Mir and Wing Commander Ahsan Riaz respectively flew past the venue. Besides the fighter aircraft, Air Borne Surveillance platforms of the PAF also participated in the fly-past. Karakoram Eagle-3 AWACS aircraft was flown by Wing Commander Faisal Nawaz; whereas, two SAAB 2000 AEW&C aircraft were flown by Wing Commander Khayam Abbas and Wing Commander Aizad Shehzad, respectively. Afterwards, the combat support element of Pakistan Air Force flew past the venue. The IL-78 air- to- air refueler was piloted by Wing commander Zahid Iqbal while trailing this mammoth aircraft were two C-130 Hercules, which were flown by Wing Commander Syed Nisar Nabi and Wing Commander Imran Babar. Another momentous event of the day was the maiden fly past by Augusta-139 Helicopters formation, which was led by Wing Commander Irfan Zeb.

Later in the day, PAF trainer and fighter aircraft also presented stunning aerobatics display. First to enter the venue was the 09-ship formation of K-8 aircraft commonly known as The Sherdils. Wing Commander Khalid Mateen was leading the Sherdil Formation as it appeared on the horizon spreading the colours. The spectators thoroughly enjoyed their aerobatics in the K-8 Advanced Jet Trainer aircraft and showed their appreciation by clapping and chanting slogans.

After the thrilling performance of Sherdil Aerobatics Team, the locally produced JF-17 Thunder aircraft, painted in the colors of the national flag, entered the arena.