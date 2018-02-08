Salute passion, vigor of JK people heroic struggle for self determination: Sardar Masood

ISLAMABAD : President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan has said that we salute the passion and vigor of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and their heroic struggle for attaining their birth right to self determination which was granted to them by the UN.

He said, “The people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the whole Pakistani Nation stands behind them morally, politically, and diplomatically. Despite un-describable and inconceivable, atrocities by Indian occupation forces, the quest of the people of Kashmir for their unassailable right to self- determination cannot be crushed.”

The AJK President expressed these views President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir during a meeting with a delegation of APHC came from Indian occupied Kashmir who called on the President in Kashmir House Islamabad on Thursday. The President said that the People of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir have unanimously expressed their full solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir on 5th February, 2018, and this pledge was renewed.

Sardar Masood Khan said that sacrifices of Kashmiri people will not go in vain. Despite killing, torture, harassment, ethnic cleansing, child and women abuse, rape, force migration, loss of property and opportunity, economic deprivation and the denial of democratic process by Indian occupation forces, the resilient struggle of Kashmiris for their birth right of self-determination cannot be suppressed.

The President said that Prime Minister Modi’s Government have implemented three pronged strategy regarding Kashmir Issue. First, inflict physical and mental torture to Kashmiris so that they surrender and bow down before Indian forces. Secondly, not to acknowledge Kashmiris as party to the dispute and thirdly, avoid talks with Pakistan on Kashmir Issue.

He said, India wants to divert the world’s attention from Kashmir by declaring this dispute a bilateral issue. India just wants to buy time and takes this issue to the back burner. Therefore, India is not ready to engage in any meaningful dialogue with Pakistan.

During the meeting the delegates from Indian Occupied Kashmir apprised the AJK President about the latest situation in IOK and elaborated that a new reign of terror has been un-leashed by Indian occupation forces targeting the Youngsters studying in Universities and colleges who Just raise, their voices for their freedom. They told the President that educated Kashmiri youth is being deprived economically by unjust denying of Job opportunities to them.

Sardar Masood Khan while discussing the priorities of AJK Government said projection of Kashmir cause, ensuring good governance and improving infrastructure of roads, Hospitals, Educational institutions, tourism , insuring quality Education, Health facilities are top priority agenda of our Government.

The President while elaborating China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) said that the AJK has become the Part of CPEC and four mega projects have been included for Azad Kashmir, which are Mirpur- Muzaffarabad-Mansehra expressway, Establishment of the state of the art Industrial Zone at Mirpur, Karot Hydropower Project of 720 Megawatt and Kohala Hydropower Project of 1124 Megawatt. He further said Neelum-Jehlum Hydropower Project will start working in coming March.

The delegation also presented their suggestions to the President to further expedite efforts for highlighting the Kashmir Issue on International forums. The President assured them to opt their submissions positively.

At the end the President Conveyed his message to the youth of IOK that they can promote and highlight the Kashmir cause more effectively through seeking quality Education and by equipping and utilizing modern skills of communication through Social and Electronic media.

The President also emphasized the need to mobilize Pakistani and Kashmir Diaspora to promote Kashmir cause. He said the day is not for off when Kashmiri People will attain their ultimate goal of freedom form Indian clutches.

Orignally published by INP