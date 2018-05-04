China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a great game changer and its sincere and committed implementation in due course is going to have salutary effect on the development not only of Pakistan but the entire region and even beyond. This has been quite rightly and emphatically reiterated by Foreign Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif during a meeting with Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan in Being the other day.

The Foreign Minister along with Defence Minister Khurrum Dastgir Khan had gone to Beijing on a two-day visit to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Conference (SCO) Council of Ministers meeting ahead of its Heads of Member Countries summit soon. According to the reports, the Foreign Minister said the CPEC is making good and impressive progress and already a number of projects have been completed under its umbrella and many more are under implementation in energy, infrastructure and other sectors across the country.

Reciprocating these sentiments of the Foreign Minister, the Chinese Vice-President availed the opportunity to reaffirm China’s support to Pakistan’s independence and sovereignty and its counter-terrorism efforts, his country will also continue to contribute to Pakistan’s economic development and duly appreciated Pakistan’s active participation in the SCO despite being a comparatively new member and also looked forward to participation of President Mamnoon Hussain of Pakistan in the SCO Qingdao Summit to be held in June this year. All these exchange of views between the leaders of the two friendliest countries obviously augur well for further cementing and strengthening of bilateral relations for mutual benefits of their people with the passage of time.

ASIM MUNIR

Rawalpindi

