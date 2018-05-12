SALU VC visits affiliated law colleges

Staff Reporter

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Professor Dr. Parveen Shah on Friday visited affiliated Law Colleges with University.

According to details, the VC paid a surprise visit to A.B.D Law College Sukkur, Law College Ghotki, Law College Daharki and Law College Pano Akil.

she, on the occasion, said that legal education needs reforms adding that the growth of Law Colleges has declined the standard of legal education.

‘We are committed to providing the quality legal education to our youth,’ she added.—APP