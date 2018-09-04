SALU to organize extensive lectures on Role of Rozay Dhani

Incharge Director Rozay Dhani Chair, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Muhammad Hassan Shaikh on Monday has announced that the chair is scheduled to organize an extensive lecture on the role of Pir Muhammad Rashid Rozay Dhani in the Sufi thoughts of Sindh on September 05.

The lecture will be delivered by renowned scholar Akhtar Dargahi and the session will be chaired by the Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk.

Speaking to the reporters, Hassan Shaikh told that Rozay Dhani Chair is a research Chair and we all are determined to promote the culture of research in the Chair.

He added that the worthy Vice Chancellor (VC), Dr Parveen Shah and the Pro-Vice Chancellor SALU always encourage the scholar to carry out research activities and this lecture has been possible because of the kind patronage of the worthy Vice Chancellor and her team.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp