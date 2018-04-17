Dr Iram Rani, a professor of the Department of Business Administration, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, has been awarded a research project.
The project has been awarded under Thematic Research Grant program 2017-18 by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad on the theme “Economy and National/Sustainable Development Goals”, with the cost of Rs. 3.2123 million, said a press release, here on Monday.This is to mention here that Dr Rani had also got research project under National Research Programme for Universities—APP
SALU professor awarded research project
