SALU annual examination reviews in meeting

Sukkur

The Pro Vice Chancellor, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur Professor Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk on Tuesday chaired the meeting of the committee constituted by the Vice Chancellor regarding Annual Examination in his office. The meeting was attended by the committee members including the Dean Faculty of Physical Sciences, Prof Dr Mumtaz Hussain Mahar, the Dean Faculty of Social Sciences and Advisor on Financial Affairs Prof Dr Imdad Hussain Sahito, the Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences, Prof Dr Mir Munsif Ali Talpur, Advisor on Examination Affairs Prof Dr Muhammad Hassan Khaskheli.—APP

