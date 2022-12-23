Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gökçe commonly known as “Salt Bae” is under investigation by FIFA, the governing body of world football, for violating several protocols during the ceremony of the Qatar World Cup final at Lusail Stadium.

The 39-year-old managed to get onto the pitch and mingle with the Argentinan players after their dramatic win over France in Sunday’s final. He was also pictured holding the World Cup trophy as well as biting the winner’s medals.

Nusret even got a hold of Lionel Messi during the celebrations with the Argentine captain looking less than pleased to see him rain in on their parade.

FIFA is now looking to take “appropriate internal action” around his antics.

FIFA describes the trophy as “a priceless icon” which “can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the FIFA World Cup and heads of state.”

“Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail Stadium on Dec. 18,” the governing body said. “The appropriate internal action will be taken.”

Salt Bae, who owns a restaurant in Doha, was a regular guest of FIFA with VIP access during the World Cup and posted photos and video clips on his social media.

Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, was recently pictured in one of his restaurants as well.

Nusret first went viral for his unique style of seasoning the meat and leveraged his fame into a lucrative chain of opulent restaurants.