Salman Shehbaz appears before NAB

ISLAMABAD : Salman Shehbaz, son of PML-N President, Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the NAB in assets beyond means case today.

He was summoned by the anti-graft body in assets beyond means case.

Earlier on October 09, Salman Shehbaz—son of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif prepared initial documents pertaining to his appearance before National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to sources, Salman’s legal team has advised him to wait for questionnaire of NAB.

Earlier on October 08, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Salman Shehbaz—son of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif—over assets beyond known resources.

Sources privy to anti-graft watchdog told that irregularities have been noticed in the bank accounts of Salman Shehbaz. NAB has instructed Salman to appear on Oct 10 (today).

NAB has already arrested Salman’s father Shehbaz Sharif—who had ruled Punjab for over ten years—in Ashiana Housing Society Scam case. The former chief minister was charged with awarding illegal contracts to his favorite firm.

Shehbaz was apprehended during his appearance before NAB in Saaf Pani Company scam.

