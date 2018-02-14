Salman Mujahid sexual assault case: Woman denies accepting Rs4mn

KARACHI : A woman who had alleged that Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Salman Mujahid Baloch had sexually assaulted her denied accusations of receiving Rs4million from the accused.

Mujahid had lodged a complaint against Aleena, alleging that she fraudulently took Rs4 million from him for her mother’s treatment at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

“Salman Mujahid is a mental patient who will torture you in the morning and ask for forgiveness in the evening,” Aleena has claimed.

The woman had filed a complaint against the MQM MNA at Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station on Tuesday, alleging that he had sexually assaulted and subsequently started to blackmail her.

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Iram Azeem Farooque, in a video statement, on the sexual assault allegations against the party’s lawmaker Salman Mujahid Baloch has claimed that the woman was harassed after she lodged complaints with relevant authorities.

PTI member Iram Azeem Farooque has said Aleena Khan approached her in December last year but relevant authorities failed to help her despite lodging complaints against Salman Mujahid.

“This girl approached me in December and with my guidance, she did everything to ask for help, including contacting relevant people and lodging complaints, but nothing helped,” she said.

The now-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member claims that she had sent a copy of the First Investigation Report (FIR) to relevant authorities but ‘no one paid any attention to the situation Aleena and Baloch created between them.’

Farooque, in her video statement, has also said that Aleena Khan had contacted her after the police raided her house.

“The police obliged me by not misbehaving [with Aleena’s family], however, I was informed that an FIR had been lodged by Mujahid against the woman’s brother,” she stated.

“Sarim Burney has taken up this case, he is a human rights activist and wants to help Aleena after she approached him but now, according to Burney, she has switched off her phone and does not want to appear on the media,” said Farooque.

