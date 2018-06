Salman Khan is currently on a Dabangg tour across the UK with his leading ladies, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez among others.

But seems like the Tubelight star is buckling up for more. After last working with film-maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali over a decade ago on Saawariya, Khan and the Padmaavat director are finally coming together for a project, Filmfare reported.