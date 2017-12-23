Salman Khan highest earning Indian celebrity in 2017

MUMBAI : Bollywood’s Dabang actor Salman Khan has become the highest earning Indian celebrity in 2017 as according to Forbes, the superstar made 232.83 crore (INR) between October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017.

Salman Khan’s income alone constituted a whopping 8.67 per cent of the total earnings of the top 100 celebrities.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan stood on second with total earnings of 170.5 crore (INR) while Virat Kohli gained third slot having made 100.72 crore (INR).

Priyanka Chopra was the only woman in the top ten having earned 68 crore (INR) while Deepika Padukone missed it by a small margin (she earned 59.45 crore INR).

The top 10 of the 2017 Forbes India Celebrity 100 are Salman Khan:, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar Sachin Tendulkar, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, MS Dhoni, Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh.

Orignally published by INP